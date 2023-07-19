Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 19th (AAPL, ABG, ABNB, ABR, ACHR, AEE, AIR, AMPS, AMRN, AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $210.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $275.00 to $300.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Argus from $124.00 to $168.00.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $17.50 to $18.50.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $91.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $68.00.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $155.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target increased by Stephens from $146.00 to $180.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $40.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $55.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $162.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $85.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $106.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $61.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $12.00 to $13.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,080.00 to $2,400.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $100.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $91.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $101.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $42.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $204.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $134.00.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $68.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $58.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $400.00 to $465.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $47.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $77.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $56.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $69.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $76.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $224.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $267.00 to $240.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $285.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $267.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $88.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $228.50 to $244.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $105.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $101.00 to $105.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $115.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $33.50 to $37.00.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $29.00 to $40.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $49.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $245.00 to $295.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $256.00 to $275.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target increased by CL King from $37.00 to $43.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $192.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $24.00.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $80.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by Mizuho to $40.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $68.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $23.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $144.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $189.00.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by Stephens from $295.00 to $350.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $58.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $67.00 to $76.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $79.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $45.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $82.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $44.50 to $49.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price raised by Stephens from $43.00 to $47.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $48.00.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $5.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $214.00 to $220.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $360.00 to $380.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $58.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $35.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $71.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $347.00 to $400.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $64.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $113.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $250.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $25.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $174.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $196.00 to $203.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $172.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $193.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by Stephens from $315.00 to $365.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $211.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $433.00 to $440.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $575.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $475.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $579.00 to $555.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $22.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $11.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $304.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $360.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $103.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $100.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $340.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $336.00 to $425.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $390.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $69.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $39.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $27.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $700.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $559.00 to $646.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $518.00 to $657.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $51.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $50.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $336.00 to $368.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $199.00 to $204.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $41.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $370.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $120.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $152.00 to $154.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $135.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $176.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $81.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $61.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $38.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by Stephens from $55.00 to $60.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $146.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $70.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $73.00 to $77.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Argus from $70.00 to $81.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $393.00 to $359.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $429.00 to $400.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $33.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $190.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $13.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $300.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $310.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $47.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $670.00 to $664.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $85.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $395.00 to $412.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $510.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $280.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $42.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $45.00 to $50.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $103.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $186.00 to $204.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $177.00 to $182.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $147.00 to $153.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.