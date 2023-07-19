Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 19th (AAPL, ABG, ABNB, ABR, ACHR, AEE, AIR, AMPS, AMRN, AMZN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $210.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $275.00 to $300.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its target price boosted by Argus from $124.00 to $168.00.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $17.50 to $18.50.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $91.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $68.00.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $155.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target increased by Stephens from $146.00 to $180.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $40.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $55.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $162.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $85.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $106.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $61.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $12.00 to $13.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,080.00 to $2,400.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $100.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $91.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $101.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $42.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $204.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $134.00.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $68.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $58.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $400.00 to $465.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $47.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $77.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $56.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $69.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $76.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $224.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $267.00 to $240.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $285.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $267.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $88.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $228.50 to $244.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $105.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $101.00 to $105.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $115.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $33.50 to $37.00.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $29.00 to $40.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $49.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $245.00 to $295.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $256.00 to $275.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target increased by CL King from $37.00 to $43.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $192.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $24.00.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $80.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by Mizuho to $40.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $68.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $23.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $144.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $189.00.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by Stephens from $295.00 to $350.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $58.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $67.00 to $76.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $79.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $45.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $82.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $44.50 to $49.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price raised by Stephens from $43.00 to $47.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $48.00.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $5.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $214.00 to $220.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $360.00 to $380.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $58.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $35.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $71.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $347.00 to $400.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $64.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $113.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $250.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $25.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $174.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $196.00 to $203.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $172.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $193.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by Stephens from $315.00 to $365.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $211.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $433.00 to $440.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $575.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $475.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $579.00 to $555.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $22.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $11.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $304.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $360.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $103.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $100.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $340.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $336.00 to $425.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $390.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $69.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $39.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $27.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $700.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $559.00 to $646.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $518.00 to $657.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $51.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $50.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $336.00 to $368.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $199.00 to $204.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $41.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $370.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $120.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $152.00 to $154.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $135.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $176.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $81.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $61.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $38.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by Stephens from $55.00 to $60.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $146.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $70.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $73.00 to $77.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Argus from $70.00 to $81.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $393.00 to $359.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $429.00 to $400.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $33.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $190.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $13.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $300.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $310.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $47.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $670.00 to $664.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $85.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $395.00 to $412.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $510.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $280.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $42.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $45.00 to $50.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $103.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $186.00 to $204.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $177.00 to $182.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $147.00 to $153.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

