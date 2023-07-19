StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.16. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.