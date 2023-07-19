StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.16. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
