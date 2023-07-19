StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

