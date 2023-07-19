StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of AMPE opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
