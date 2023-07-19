StockNews.com Upgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bancorp stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,986.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $117,448. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

