Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.34). Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.23 million. Research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

