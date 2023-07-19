Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $774,702.75

Strong (STRONG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Strong token can now be bought for $5.60 or 0.00018741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $774,702.75 and $29,826.32 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

