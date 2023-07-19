Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

SYK opened at $296.64 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $191.88 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.