Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Update

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryker Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $296.64 on Wednesday. Stryker has a one year low of $191.88 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

