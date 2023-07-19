Substratum Market Cap Tops $115,009.75 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,009.75 and $34.80 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021271 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.37 or 1.00022316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036552 USD and is up 34.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

