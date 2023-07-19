Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Suzano were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Suzano by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Suzano by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Price Performance

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Suzano Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). Suzano had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.