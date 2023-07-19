Suzy M. Seandel Sells 28,418 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

8X8 Stock Up 4.3 %

EGHT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 677,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $542.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.22 million. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Further Reading

