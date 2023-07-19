T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 0.7% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.49. 404,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

