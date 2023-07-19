Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells $17,087.00 in Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $17,087.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 14th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $33,300.00.
  • On Monday, July 10th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 7th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $32,800.00.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $31,300.00.
  • On Friday, June 30th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $31,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $32,200.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,800.00.
  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00.

NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.53. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBLA. TheStreet cut Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Taboola.com by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 4,238,440 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,139 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

