Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.78. 2,858,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,150,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.