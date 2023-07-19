TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.21. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 755,105 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAL. UBS Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.99 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 663,528 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

