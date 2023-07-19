Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,124 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 324,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,147 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,199 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

