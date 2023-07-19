Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $165.74 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 24.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $165,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,360,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

