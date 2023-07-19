Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $34 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 4.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $34,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 61,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

