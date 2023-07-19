Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 175,203.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 676,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 676,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 207,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,954. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

