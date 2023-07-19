Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,519. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

