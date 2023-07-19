Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 147,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 139,530 shares.The stock last traded at $19.63 and had previously closed at $18.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $156,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,593,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,785 shares in the company, valued at $375,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,482. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after buying an additional 116,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

