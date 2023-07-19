TD Cowen Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $390.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $330.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.51.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,788,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,766,410. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

