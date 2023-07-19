TD Securities Raises WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$8.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.01% from the stock’s previous close.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.03.

Shares of WELL stock traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 754,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,479. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.49.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

