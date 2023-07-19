TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,810,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 15,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TechnipFMC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,188,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,900. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TechnipFMC
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.