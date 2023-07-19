TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,810,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 15,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,188,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,900. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TechnipFMC

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.