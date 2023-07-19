Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.46

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.46 and last traded at $180.09, with a volume of 5252848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.26.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day moving average is $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.