Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Down 4.2%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.20. Approximately 196,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 396,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $202.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $227,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 41.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

