Telcoin (TEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $83.62 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $83.62 million and $204,162.52 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

