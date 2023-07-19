Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TLTZY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. DNB Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tele2 AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

