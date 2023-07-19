Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 10% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $207.58 million and $87.80 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002392 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 325,685,986 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

