Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 12,468 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $201.06 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.81 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.