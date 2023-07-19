Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 33,043 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,043 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.5 %

BLDR stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource



Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

