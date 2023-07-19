Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 39,004 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,460 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 39,004 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.39 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average of $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

