Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 370.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,202,000 after acquiring an additional 160,169 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $546.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.00. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $272.52 and a 1-year high of $562.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

