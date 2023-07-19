Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 38,594 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

