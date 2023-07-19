Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 4,109 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $962.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $932.61 and a 200-day moving average of $876.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $665.45 and a 52-week high of $975.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.