Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $284.82 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

