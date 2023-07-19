Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,291 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

