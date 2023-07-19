Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thales presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Thales Trading Up 0.1 %

THLLY opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. Thales has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Thales Increases Dividend

Thales Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

(Get Free Report)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

See Also

