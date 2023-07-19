The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,837 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.02% of AZEK worth $36,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AZEK by 848.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 74.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AZEK by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 1,056,388 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in AZEK by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after buying an additional 917,967 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 342.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

