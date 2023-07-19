The Graph (GRT) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $21.90 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,704,812,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,104,152,468 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

