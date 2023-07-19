The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 666,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BATRK traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. 50,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,281. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $50.15.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.