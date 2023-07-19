The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on August 17th

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $773.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $208.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.22 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Further Reading

