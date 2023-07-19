The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 227,635 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

