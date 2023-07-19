The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $225,000. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 47.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 380,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after purchasing an additional 121,837 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.0% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

