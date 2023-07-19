Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0397 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $246.39 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,213,481,889 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

