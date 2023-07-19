THORChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.28 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $334.99 million and $14.28 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,077,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,904,557 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

