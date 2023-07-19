Threshold Price Up 2.9% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $240.11 million and $8.83 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,060.27 or 1.00032615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,847,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0240839 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,373,712.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.