Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.33 and last traded at $58.39. 386,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 768,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TDW. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Tidewater Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,795,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,776,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,886,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

