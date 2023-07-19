TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Shares Down 12.3%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 44,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
TIMIA Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$29.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31.
TIMIA Capital Company Profile
TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TIMIA Capital
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for TIMIA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIMIA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.