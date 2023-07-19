TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock Price Down 7.5%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 1,258,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,205,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ThinkEquity began coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 3,997,519 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,651,000,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 393.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.